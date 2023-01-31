HamberMenu
Linxon India gets electrical work contract for 2 stretches of Metro phase II

The project, worth ₹404.45 crore, was awarded based on a tender floated in October 2021

January 31, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The firm will commissioning the electrical works in elevated stations along corridors 3 (Sholinganallur-Sipcot-2) and 5 (CMBT-Sholinganallur).

The firm will commissioning the electrical works in elevated stations along corridors 3 (Sholinganallur-Sipcot-2) and 5 (CMBT-Sholinganallur). | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded the contract for installing power supply and overhead equipment for the corridors 3 and 5 of the phase II project to Linxon India. The project, worth ₹404.45 crore, was awarded based on a tender floated in October 2021.

According to a press release, the contractor will be involved in commissioning the electrical works for providing power supply and overhead equipment in the 37 elevated stations of phase II, comprising nine stations in corridor 3 ( Sholinganallur-Sipcot-2), running for 9.38 km, and 28 elevated stations in corridor 5 (CMBT-Sholinganallur), measuring 29.05 km.

The contract agreement for awarding the work was signed by CMRL Director (Systems and Operations) Rajesh Chaturvedi and Yasir Hamid Shah, sales director, Linxon India, at the CMRL office in Nandanam on Tuesday. S. Srinivasan, AGM (Traction), CMRL, and other senior officials were present.

