Lingusamy gets six months jail in cheque bounce case

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court has sentenced director Lingusamy to six-months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. His brother Subhash Chandra Bose was given a similar punishment

The case was instituted by a finance company named PVP against the director and his brother after a cheque of ₹1.03 crore bounced. He received a loan for the film Yenni Yezhu Naal from the firm and a cheque given by the production company run by Mr. Lingusamy for ₹35 lakh was dishonoured.