Lingusamy gets six months jail in cheque bounce case

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 22, 2022 22:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court has sentenced director Lingusamy to six-months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. His brother Subhash Chandra Bose was given a similar punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was instituted by a finance company named PVP against the director and his brother after a cheque of ₹1.03 crore bounced. He received a loan for the film Yenni Yezhu Naal from the firm and a cheque given by the production company run by Mr. Lingusamy for ₹35 lakh was dishonoured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
fraud
Tamil cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app