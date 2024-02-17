Linguistic minority schools welcome inclusion of optional language paper in Class X, but flag lack of Tamil teachers

February 17, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

Teachers of linguistic minority schools in the State welcomed the move to include the mother tongue language paper in Class X, however, they also flagged that most of these schools do not have any Tamil teachers for when the order comes into force.

The School Education Department, in a Government Order dated February 13, had set 35 marks as the minimum pass percentage in the optional language for students studying in linguistic minority institutions, and this will be included in the Class X marksheet. “The students who opt for the optional language paper will have to pass in all six papers to pass Class X,” the order had stated.

This comes after a Supreme Court order said the minimum marks for the mother language paper should also be provided and reflected in the marksheet.

Pointing out that the academic load will increase C.M.K. Reddy, chairman, Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamilnadu, said: “There is a need to make the academic load equal for those students who write the mother tongue paper. These factors have to be considered.”

He added that there were numerous schools that lacked a Tamil teacher for students when the order comes into force. “We have brought it to the notice of the government, and they are working on it,” Mr. Reddy said. Stating that over 4,000 students wrote the mother tongue paper, Director of School Education Department G. Arivoli said the overall marks would not differ between those who attempt five and six subjects.

