Lily Pond in Anna Nagar Park filled up by rain, cleaned by Greater Chennai Corporation

November 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The plastic floating in the brimming Lily Pond in Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park in Anna Nagar, under Zone 8 of the Greater Chennai Corporation, was cleaned by the civic body after complaints from locals. According to residents of Anna Nagar, the pond, before it was filled by the rain, was covered in plastic garbage. A suggestion was put forth that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) could maintain and clean this public space.

The Zonal Officer, claiming to be a walker and a regular user of the park, addressed concerns about stagnant water in the park. He emphasised that rainwater absorption is integral to the pond and that the water level, presently elevated, is anticipated to recede within a day. “Precautionary measures are in place, with machinery available for pumping out excess water in the event of persistent rain. The removal of plastic debris, frequently discarded by children, was undertaken promptly by deploying workers from the Corporation’s Parks Department as an emergency measure,” he added.

Safety Gear

ADVERTISEMENT

Observations were made regarding the workers’ not having access to protective gear during sanitation activities. Responding to this, an official explained that Parks Department workers, usually engaged in tree pruning, do not receive gum boots. He acknowledged the emergency call for action and pledged to address the matter.

The official added that maintaining Tower Park would cost the Greater Chennai Corporation ₹8 lakh a month. “Hence, the private agency adopted the park and its water body. The agency deploys a team of 25 workers daily, equipped with necessary safety gear, covering various tasks such as security, sanitation, gardening, and overall maintenance,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.