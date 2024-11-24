Lights, camera, inclusion: Short films on disabilities and society

A dad’s role in raising a special child

Film: Neeye Yaavumai

https://youtu.be/3wuefyrerDc?si=ej3LT-nNbCCrPgIK

Neeye Yaavumai (meaning ‘you are everything’ in Tamil) is a simple story many parents of children with disability will relate to: anxiety of the child not reaching developmental milestones, lack of social support from society and finding work-life balance with a special child.

What makes this film stand out is to see a special father coming forward to tell his own story and casting his family members as actors. Kolathur resident Sudhakar Natarajan, who has written, directed and acted in the short film, plays a disillusioned father of a seven-year-old with delayed speech (played by Jai, their able-bodied elder son).

Capturing the differences the couple face in parenting the child as well as the transformation taking place in Sudhakar shows the boldness, honesty, sincerity, and sensibility in making the film.

The documentary ends on a happy note that parenting a special child is challenging but rewarding if one “travels” with the child.

S. Hemavathi, who plays the mother, says their visits to therapy centres were depressing as most special parents, which includes them, had only to moan when a child does not meet its typical speech milestone. The film was an attempt to change that notion.

Sudhakar is an IT professional who loves to wear the director’s hat. He has done many short films in the past but this was his first attempt to tell the family’s love story. Released on YouTube during Father’s Day, the film encourages all special parents to ignore what society has to be say about a special child and enjoy every moment.

Marking a career path

Film: Chandramouli

https://youtu.be/wn5xZaADCps?si=DeEUrKvxZ2hAPt8O

This audio visual documentary Chandramouli by V-Excel Educational Trust should be an inspiration for parents of children with disabilities.

Premiered at PVR Sathyam Cinemas in Royapettah recently, Chandramouli is certified by Central Board of Film Certification. The film is a real life story of an adult with special needs, who was diagonised in his early 20s and the journey taken by V-Excel Educational Trust to mainstream him.

Academically brilliant, Chandramouli had studied in mainstream schools. But he was unable to cope with the engineering curriculum at college. Later, he was found to have undiagnosed Asperger’s Syndrome (a sub-type of Autism Spectrum Disorder) that affects how he interacts with others and understands the world.

The film captures the anxiety faced by Chandramouli’s parents, he intervention that he was given at V-Excel and also role played by the centre in finding him a job.

Voices from employees at Square Network Solutions, where he picked up various skills and the support he got from colleagues, should be an example for many other companies to follow. Currently, 35-year-old Chandramouli works as an executive at Star Health Insurance Company.

For V-Excel, which has been in this space for over two decades, Chandramouli was chosen as he is their “star alumnus” with an inspiring success story. The film sends out an important message: need for early intervention.

The short film is produced by professor Anand Jagadeesan, founder and trustee of Nivesh Foundation for the welfare of differently-abled persons.

Every vote, a level up

Film: Level Up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n-EQxYAIlE

The film opens with a poignant image of a lady with crutches struggling to enter an MTC bus. It goes on to present other barriers that persons with disability face while trying to commute independently.

The eight-minute documentary has voices that narrate some of the long battles fought by disability rights activists from the city to make public transport more accessible for the differently-abled. These battles include their efforts to get low floor buses introduced in MTC’s fleet in Chennai and the need to have universal design as a norm.

There is Rajiv Rajan, the wheelchair user with cerebral palsy, who filed a public interest litigation in 2005 with the Madras High Court to implement the law. Vaishnavi Jayakumar, who filed a PIL in 2021, to buy universally accessible buses. Finally, in August 2024, Tamil Nadu introduced low floor buses in its fleet in Chennai, but for select routes.

“The destination will be reached when the law is implemented, barriers are brought down, and universal design is the norm or when Rajiv, who is still waiting for a bus, gets to travel by himself. For this we need to ‘Level Up!’,” reads a note that is seeking the audience to vote for the film in the People’s Choice Award for Nagari 2024.

This time, Nagari Bioscope is focusing on documenting the elements governing mobility and its dynamics in shaping urban India. Voting is open till December 13.

The film is by Bhargav Prasad, Archanaa Seker and Pavithra Sriram; and mentored by Bina Paul.