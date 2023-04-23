ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning kills three in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram districts

April 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed by lightning in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday.

In Kancheepuram, a 40-year-old woman of Thirukalimedu village was killed when she went to the terrace of her house to bring the clothes and was hit by lightning. The victim identified as Ilavarasi was killed on the spot. The Kancheepuram taluk police sent the body to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Similarly in Tiruvallur district, P. Saravanan, a 45-year-old farmer of Perumbedu village near Ponneri, was killed when lightning struck as he was working along with his relatives in agricultural field. The Ponneri police after filing a case sent the body to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, a 37-year-old daily wage worker at an agricultural field in Valasaivettikadu village near Tiruvallur was killed on Saturday when he unknowingly stepped on live wire which had fallen due to the heavy storm. The Manavalanagar police have filed a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US