Lightning kills three in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram districts

April 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons were killed by lightning in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday.

In Kancheepuram, a 40-year-old woman of Thirukalimedu village was killed when she went to the terrace of her house to bring the clothes and was hit by lightning. The victim identified as Ilavarasi was killed on the spot. The Kancheepuram taluk police sent the body to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Similarly in Tiruvallur district, P. Saravanan, a 45-year-old farmer of Perumbedu village near Ponneri, was killed when lightning struck as he was working along with his relatives in agricultural field. The Ponneri police after filing a case sent the body to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem.

In another incident, a 37-year-old daily wage worker at an agricultural field in Valasaivettikadu village near Tiruvallur was killed on Saturday when he unknowingly stepped on live wire which had fallen due to the heavy storm. The Manavalanagar police have filed a case and are investigating.