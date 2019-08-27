Lighthouses in State closed for visitors

Visitors’ entry to lighthouses and museums attached to them in the State have been suspended for a few days due to security reasons. Official sources said that visitors were usually allowed in all the 25-odd lighthouses in the State including those at Chennai, Mamallapuram, Muttom and Rameswaram.

“Since the facilities are in isolated locations and are landmark structures on the coastline, entry has been barred as a precautionary measure,” explained an official.

A senior police officer in Coastal Security Group said that they remained alert and had intensified vigil along coastal areas. “Our focus is mainly on Nagapattinam and surrounding areas. Vigil has been tightened around all vital installations on the coast including lighthouses. We are on the alert,” he said.