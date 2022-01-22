Lighter in baggage causes tension

CHENNAI

22 January 2022 00:36 IST

A 60-year-old man from Kerala who was carrying a toy gun-shaped cigarette lighter caused tension at Central Metro Rail Station.

The man was identified as Vijayan, a native of Kozhikode. He had travelled from Coimbatore to Chennai by train on Thursday afternoon to visit a relative in the city and he was looking for a job. After getting down at the Puratchithalaiver Dr. MGR Central Railway Station, he was passing through Central Metro Station to reach Egmore.

A scan revealed a broken lighter gun in his baggage. The security staff seized 10 debit and credit cards from him. He was taken to Periyamet police station and was let off after he gave a written statement.

