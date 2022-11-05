Light to moderate rain likely over many places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday

Chennai is likely to have partly cloudy skies with moderate rain at a few places on Sunday, says IMD forecast. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain over many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday.

Director of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre P. Senthamarai Kannan on Saturday said that heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts and over Puducherry and Karaikal.

An east-west trough running from Comorin area to south Andaman sea in the lower tropospheric levels was causing the rain. The rain is likely to reduce between November 7 and 9 with the forecast being light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition was likely to be partly cloudy. A few spells of moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning will occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature would likely to be around 31-32 degrees Celsius and 24-25 degree Celsius respectively, he said.

Meanwhile, 500 cusecs of water was let out of the Chembarambakkam reservoir on Saturday morning. This was due to rains in the catchment areas of the waterbody.