Light to moderate rain expected over South Tamil Nadu

December 25, 2022 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many places in south Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rain on Monday with the depression weakening into a well-marked low pressure and likely to emerge into the Comorin area by Monday morning.

On Sunday, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved west-southwest with a speed of 18 km/hr and crossed the Sri Lankan Coast as a depression between 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. It weakened into a well-marked low pressure by 2.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places, including Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area. On Tuesday and Wednesday, light to moderate showers are likely at a few places.

On Monday, the sky condition in the city is likely to be partly cloudy.

Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 28-29 degrees Celsius and 23-24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to weather blogger Pradeep John, it rained on Christmas day in the city after 21 years. “After 2001, rare Christmas day rain for Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu,” he posted on social media.

He added that in 2003, the showers were isolated and were not as widespread as Sunday’s rain, when Tondiarpet recorded 3 cm, Ice House 2.8 cm, Nandanam 2.7 cm, Royapuram 2.6 cm, Kodambakkam 2.4 cm and Aminjikarai 2.2 cm.

On Sunday, the northern parts of the State also experienced widespread rainfall. The recorded quantum of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. are: Tiruttani 1.7 cm, Adirampattinam 1.6 cm, Vellore 1.5 cm, Erode 1.3 cm, Madhavaram 1.1 cm, Virinjipuram in Vellore district 2.35 cm, Sirugamani in Tiruchi 0.95 cm and R.K. Pet and Puzhal in Tiruvallur 1.65 cm and 1.3 cm respectively.