Light showers may provide some respite from heat for Chennai on May 27

May 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

IMD predicts heavy rain in isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts

The Hindu Bureau

Maximum temperature is likely to be 39-40 degrees Celsius with sky remaining cloudy on Saturday, says IMD. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai, which has been reeling under the scorching heat for many days now, is likely to have a cool weekend with light rain on May 27.

The India Meteorological Department officials said because of intense heat and convection, cloudy weather may prevail and there is a possibility of light shower in the city on Saturday. “Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 39-40 degrees Celsius and minimum around 29 degrees Celsius,” the department has said.

In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas too, some of the places are likely to get mild showers with thunderstorms and lightning on May 27. But officials expect heavy rain in isolated places in districts like The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai.

Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district recorded the maximum of 7 cm rain for a 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday and Chinnar Dam, also in the same district, had 6 cm rain. While Kundrathur got 3 cm rainl, Tiruvallur and West Tambaram had 2 cm rain. 

