Light showers likely in city

Thunderstorm activity is set to gather pace, particularly in the interior parts of Tamil Nadu, in the next two days. Chennai has a chance of getting light showers in some areas, according to the Meteorological Department.

Officials said the interior districts and south coastal districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain on Sunday. The rainfall may be heavy and accompanied by thunder and lightning in one or two places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni, Salem and Dharmapuri, they said. During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Devala in the Nilgiris recorded the maximum rainfall of 10 cm.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there would be light to moderate rain for the next few days due to wind convergence. Chennai would experience light showers for two days, and the day temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

This month, the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin have twice the storage of what prevailed during the corresponding period last year, said weather bloggers.

K. Srikanth, who has a blog Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam (COMK), said Mettur dam has 33.92 tmcft. feet of water, twice the storage during the same period last year.

“Thunderstorm activity expected in upstream parts of Karnataka may add to storage. August too holds promise of a good rainfall. Thundershowers over Chennai would depend on sea breeze and how the wind steers the thunderstorm from interior parts to the coast,” he said.

Rain guages

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has started work on upgrading the automatic rain gauges in Chennai. While Chembarambakkam already has a new gauge, the one in Puzhal would be ready by Monday.

Mr. Balachandran said unlike the previous satellite-based instruments, the mobile technology based equipment would transmit data more frequently. They can be controlled and data schedules adjusted through mobile technology, according to the requirement. More equipment were being tested and installations would be accelerated after the lockdown period, he added.