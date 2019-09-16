Light rain, pleasant evenings in store for a few more days in Chennai

The sunny weather in the morning turned pleasant towards evening in some parts of the city as they received mild showers.

Royapettah, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Chintadripet, Adyar and R.A. Puram saw light rain in the evening.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said that similar weather would continue for a few more days in the city.

Cloudy skies

“The sky is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain may occur in some areas during evenings or nights. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” an official said.

There may be heavy rain in some districts in the State. Places like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari and Karaikal districts, and Puducherry, may get heavy rain, officials added.

On Sunday, for a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m., Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district received the maximum rainfall of 12 cm, followed by Polur in the same district with 9 cm.