Light rain likely in parts of Chennai on November 10

After a nearly week-long dry spell in some parts of the State, rainfall may resume on Sunday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Though Chennai experienced “uncomfortable weather in November”, day temperatures over the city had come down slightly on Saturday, after the showers in the afternoon.

Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.9 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees Celsius above normal. Sudden showers lashed several parts of the city, including Perambur, Chetpet, Egmore, Kodungaiyur and Chintadripet, on Saturday afternoon, bringing the temperature down slightly.

Temperature peaks

Dry weather conditions led to temperature levels spiking to 35.1 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam on Friday, which was the decade’s highest day temperature recorded in November. However, officials said temperature levels would stabilise as the easterly winds become strong.

Most places will receive light to moderate rains on Sunday due to convective activity. Chennai too has a chance of light rain in some areas. One or two places may record heavy rain, officials said.

The officials said the return of south and southeasterly winds will help decrease the pollution level in the city.