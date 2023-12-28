GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Light man electrocuted during film shooting in Red Hills

December 28, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man, working as a light man for a film company, was electrocuted during a shooting in Red Hills on December 27, 2023. The Red Hills police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a film shooting was going on in a rice mill located on Red Hills. Two persons working as light men -- R. Shanmugam and D. Ranjith Kumar -- were engaged in dismantling the huge 60-feet aluminium light frame kept outside the rice mill, after the shooting got over. When the light frame came in contact with an electricity overhead power line, both the persons were electrocuted.

Immediately, they were rescued and taken to a private hospital nearby where Shanmugam, a native of Tenkasi district, was pronounced brought dead. Ranjith escaped with minor injuries.

Based on the information provided by the hospital, the Red Hills police sent the victim’s body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. 

