Lift traffic curbs on service lane below Thirumangalam flyover, say motorists

A scene from 2nd Avenue Road under Thirumangalam flyover; and (below) the section of the road closed for the Metro Water work. Photos : K. Pichumani and D. Madhavan

03 October 2020 12:02 IST

The recently introduced one-way traffic arrangement is causing congestion in the interior streets

A section of residents in Anna Nagar have sought that the service lane below the Thirumangalam flyover be re-opened. Nearly a month ago, two-way movement of vehicles on this service lane of Jawaharlal Nehru Road (J.N) Main Road was temporarily discontinued to facilitate Metrowater’s water pipeline work.

The existing one-way traffic arrangement on the service lane is resulting in congestion of interior roads and lanes, where vehicular flow seems continual.

The interior roads most affected on account of unregulated traffic include 13th, 14th, 15th Main Road, Sixth Avenue Road and Fourth Avenue Road. These roads connect the residential sections of the locality with the Anna Nagar roundtana via Second Avenue Main Road.

As part of the pipeline-laying work, existing decades-old pipelines are being replaced with new pipelines that can carry more volume of water to the neighbourhood including its tail-end areas. The new pipelines are being laid along the footpath on the service lane towards Koyambedu from Thirumangalam for a distance of around 350 metres.

“Traffic violations on these narrow lanes, especially those involving motorcyclists driving on the wrong side, are putting pedestrians at risk of accidents. Continual movement of vehicles including MTC buses also restricts residents from going from one street to another for their shopping needs,” says K. Vasanthi, a resident of Anna Nagar.

In the past, residents of Anna Nagar East had put up with the work undertaken for Metro Rail stations. Movement of vehicles had to be restricted. After almost two years, the new stations opened and streets were relaid with LED street lights, footpaths, reflectors and speed breakers mainly at intersections.

Many road users compare the existing one-way traffic arrangement to what prevailed during the days when Metro Rail work was under way.

The new traffic arrangement

Motorists have to take left turn at the Thirumangalam junction on Second Avenue Main Road to reach the narrow 13th Main Road and Shanthi Colony to head to Koyambedu on P.H Road. Likewise, a portion of Fourth Avenue Main Road has also been made a one-way with motorist taking the stretch having to use Second Avenue Main Road to reach the Thirumangalam junction.

The new traffic arrangement entails a detour of around two kilometres for motorists. Motorists and residents have blamed the local traffic police for not alerting them about the traffic changes. With MTC buses being operated from September, the Thirumangalam junction and interior streets along Second Avenue Main Road in Anna Nagar are witness to traffic chaos during rush hour. “Steps will be taken to restore normal traffic arrangement in the neighbourhood soon,” police sources said.