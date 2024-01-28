GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lift operator suffers fatal fall at construction site in Chennai

January 28, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old lift operator was killed after he fell down from the 17th floor of a construction site on Saturday (January 27, 2024) evening. The Otteri police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Police said U. Ram Preeth Kumar, a native of Bihar, was working as a lift operator for a private construction contractor engaged in the construction of a multi-storey building on Stephenson Road in Otteri. Kumar who was operating the construction lift on the 17th floor of the work site did not see there were no protective handrails when he tried to take rest and fell down from the high rise building and was killed on the spot. 

The Otteri police have sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. 

