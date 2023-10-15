Lift operator absconding for several years arrested by Valasaravakkam police

October 15, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 53-year-old residing in Perumbakkam and against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued pertaining to a criminal case registered in 1993 was arrested by the Valasaravakkam police on Sunday.

A senior official of the City Police said K. Sakthivel, a resident of Perumbakkam, is working as a lift operator in a private company. Sakthivel has been named as the fourth accused in a theft case filed in 1993 and against whom a chargesheet was executed in 1998. However, the accused had been absconding for several years in Valasaravakkam police station limits.

A police team from Valasaravakkam got information that Sakthivel was residing in a housing board tenement in Perumbakkam. The team picked up the accused Sakthivel from his flat and remanded him to judicial custody.