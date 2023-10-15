HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lift operator absconding for several years arrested by Valasaravakkam police

October 15, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old residing in Perumbakkam and against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued pertaining to a criminal case registered in 1993 was arrested by the Valasaravakkam police on Sunday.

A senior official of the City Police said K. Sakthivel, a resident of Perumbakkam, is working as a lift operator in a private company. Sakthivel has been named as the fourth accused in a theft case filed in 1993 and against whom a chargesheet was executed in 1998. However, the accused had been absconding for several years in Valasaravakkam police station limits.

A police team from Valasaravakkam got information that Sakthivel was residing in a housing board tenement in Perumbakkam. The team picked up the accused Sakthivel from his flat and remanded him to judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.