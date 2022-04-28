Lift, esalator to be installed at Mambalam railway station

Officials plead space constraint to build one more skywalk on the northern side

The Mambalam railway station is one of the busiest in the city and there is a demand from the residents for easy and faster access to all the platforms.

Murali Sundaram, a resident of West Mambalam, said the provision of the double discharge platform has helped office-goers. However, passengers wanting to reach platforms 3 and 4 to board long-distance trains have to struggle as they have to take the skywalk available only on the southern side of the railway station.

Residents want the Southern Railway to provide a skywalk on the north side so that passengers, particularly senior citizens, need not walk a long distance to reach the platforms on the other side.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said the Mambalam station, as part of upgrading of passenger amenities, had been provided with a double discharge platform on the West Mambalam side. While an escalator has been commissioned on the skywalk at the Ranganathan Street side, a lift is proposed to be commissioned at platform 1A near the ticket booking office and another on the skywalk for linking platform No. 1 and 2.

The officials said it would not be possible to build a skywalk on the north side or run battery operated cars on Platform No. 3 and 4 due to space constraint.