Lift crash: Tiruvallur police arrest three persons

Jayapriya, owner of the marriage hall and daughter of ex-Minister D. Jayakumar, reported to be absconding

The Sipcot Police in Tiruvallur have arrested three persons employed in the marriage hall where a 15-year-old boy died after the lift crashed on Saturday.

The owner of the marriage hall and daughter of former minister D. Jayakumar, Jayapriya, has been named as an accused and is since reported to be absconding. The three arrested were identified as Thirunavukkarasu, manager of the hall, Venkatesan, supervisor and Kakkan, lift operator.

A senior police official said Sheetal, Class XI student, was part of the catering staff hired for a wedding at the three-storey hall at Pethikuppam near Gummidipoondi. The victim, along with two others, was going to serve food on the second floor when the cable snapped and the lift crashed to the ground. All the three were grievously injured. Sheetal died on the spot as he suffered head injuries.

The Sipcot police rushed the two injured — Vignesh and Jayaraman — to the Government Stanley Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The body of Sheetal, a resident of Wallajabad in Kancheepuram district, was sent to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The Sipcot police have filed a case against four persons, including Ms. Jayapriya. During the initial investigation, the police found that the lift was unauthorised and the mandatory certificate for operating it had not been obtained.