Lifetime Achievement Award for Prathap Reddy

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman and founder of the Apollo Hospitals Group, received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the recently concluded IMTJ Medical Travels Awards, 2019, held in Berlin.

On the occasion, Apollo Specialty Cancer Hospital, Chennai, was recognised as the ‘International Cancer Centre of the Year’.

A healthcare destination

According to a press release, the award was conferred on Dr. Reddy for his contributions to the growth and development of medical value travel.

He said that he always believed that India had the potential to become the preferred global healthcare destination for the entire world.

On the award for the Apollo Specialty Cancer Hospital, he said that it recently completed a milestone in oncology treatment, with 100 patients being treated using Proton Therapy.

Proton Therapy was launched earlier this year, according to the press release.