ADVERTISEMENT

Lifetime achievement award conferred on Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman

Published - May 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The mridangam maestro was also inducted into the Rotary Club of Guindy’s ‘Circle of Success’ at the event

The Hindu Bureau

The Rotary Club of Guindy (RCG) presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman for his contributions to the musical fraternity. According to a press release, the RCG inducted him into its ‘Circle of Success’ at an event on May 8. N. Murali, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, was the chief guest on the occasion. The award, which is RCG’s highest honour, celebrates individuals who exemplify vocational excellence and make significant contributions to society, inspiring others to follow suit in creating a better world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US