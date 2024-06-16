ADVERTISEMENT

Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on T.S. Gopal

Published - June 16, 2024 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Justice P.T. Asha presenting the award to T.S. Gopal at TAG Centre in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

T.S. Gopal, also known as an encyclopedia on music and a wizard at video editing, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the TAG centre.

R.T. Chari, co-founder of TAG Corporation, said: “I once requested Gopal to collect 200 Tamil and Hindi films of 1965-75. Within a month, T.S. Gopal provided me 400 iconic videos, from which I presented a program to my classmates back then.”

Madras High Court Justice P.T. Asha presented the award and praised Mr. Gopal’s journey with music. “This Lifetime Achievement Award is not only a recognition of Gopal’s great work but an impetus to follow in his footsteps.” She also talked about her admiration of Sivaji Ganesan from 1973 and the impact they had on her, even as a child.

Mr. Gopal, in his acceptance speech, shared that he had no formal training in music, computers, or video technology, but after days of trial and error, started with his documentation of music. Following his speech, he presented an audio-visual presentation from the movies of Sivaji Ganesan, starting with the actor’s debut film Parasakthi.

