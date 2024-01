January 06, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renowned physician T.V. Devarajan was conferred a lifetime achievement award at the 6th Malayali Markazhi Mahotsavam organised by Asrayam and Asan Memorial Association in Chennai. Dr. Devarajan is a senior consultant physician at Apollo Hospitals. He taught at the Madras Medical College for 27 years without drawing a salary and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. Dr. Devarajan has written books on health and wellness and clinical medicine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.