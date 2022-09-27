Lifetime achievement award conferred on Chennai-based neurologist

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Lakshmi Narasimhan, Director and professor of neurology, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, being presented the award. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Lakshmi Narasimhan, Director and professor of neurology, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the field of neurology.

According to a press release, the award was presented to him at the Fifth Annual Conference of the Society of Neurocritical Care organised by Kauvery Hospital and endorsed by the Neuro Critical Care Society, United States of America.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Prof. Narasimhan has been instrumental in modernising care and making available the latest and most advanced therapies, including immunoglobulins and thrombolytics, in government hospitals. The stroke thrombolysis network in Tamil Nadu is his brain child. The award was presented by Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app