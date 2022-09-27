Lifetime achievement award conferred on Chennai-based neurologist

R. Lakshmi Narasimhan, Director and professor of neurology, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, being presented the award. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

R. Lakshmi Narasimhan, Director and professor of neurology, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the field of neurology.

According to a press release, the award was presented to him at the Fifth Annual Conference of the Society of Neurocritical Care organised by Kauvery Hospital and endorsed by the Neuro Critical Care Society, United States of America.

Prof. Narasimhan has been instrumental in modernising care and making available the latest and most advanced therapies, including immunoglobulins and thrombolytics, in government hospitals. The stroke thrombolysis network in Tamil Nadu is his brain child. The award was presented by Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, the release said.