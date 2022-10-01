Lifeguards to patrol Marina beach

DGP C. Sylendra Babu inaugurating the Marina lifeguard unit in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Marina Lifeguard unit was formally inaugurated by Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu with the aim of preventing the accidental drowning of tourists in the sea at Marina Beach.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made an announcement in the Assembly session last year for the formation of the special unit. Accordingly, the government has sanctioned ₹2.60 crore for manpower and procurement of vehicles, equipment.

The unit will consist of trained police personnel from Coastal Security Group, Tamil Nadu Special Police, the Greater Chennai Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, fishermen volunteers, four-wheel drive vehicles, two mini-tractors, and one proto-type drone developed by Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation.

A large crowd of visitors watching the demonstration of rescue operation on the Marina beach on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Eight fishermen, who were appointed as lifeguards on contractual basis have been inducted in the unit. During the event, a live demonstration of rescue operation and their boats were conducted to show the capability of the unit. The lifeguards will rescue tourists swept into the sea while taking bath or playing in the beach.

The Coast Guard demonstrating a rescue operation on Marina beach in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

“The special unit will rescue fishermen in distress and capsized fibre boat by Jetskies, scuba divers of the Fire and Rescue Services Department will pull out drowned persons and the Coast Guard will search and rescue persons in distress or children stranded by in the sea in response to calls received on toll-free helpline 1093 and on communicating the information to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre,” said Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director-General of Police, Coastal Security Group.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, and Rear Admiral S. Venkat Raman, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, were present.