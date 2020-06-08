Chennai

Life support equipment donated

CHENNAI 08 June 2020
Updated: 08 June 2020 16:55 IST

Saipem India, a multinational company in Chennai, donated life support equipment, including 26 ventilators and 20 monitors worth ₹2.5 crore to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 6, to help combat COVID-19. Saipem’s managing director Santo Scaffidi and senior general manager M.B. Madhusudanan presented the equipment to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar. RGGH’s dean R. Jayanthi was also present.

