Life in the slow lane for cab drivers

COVID-19 has put a sudden brake in the lives of cab drivers in the city.

With thousands of IT employees working from home, cab drivers are finding it hard to meet their daily expenses. From 15-20 trips a day, ridership has now fallen to 2-3 trips a day.

G. Pandurangan, 51, became a car driver six years ago after his business failed to take off. Every day, he would get bookings from a number of working professionals or airport passengers, but now all of that is gone.

“I would earn nearly ₹3,000 every day. Of that, I would have to give ₹1,300 as rent for the vehicle and another ₹1,000 for diesel. Now, I earn only ₹800-1,000 a day. I don’t know whether to pay the rent or fill diesel with it. I barely have anything to take home these days. If this continues for a month, I will be debt-ridden,” he said. He has two children, for whom he has to pay fees in a month.

Vasanth (name changed) from Tondiarpet, who has been with Ola for two years now, said that he picked up only three customers in the last 48 hours. “One customer cancelled the trip when she was about to board the cab, saying that I was not wearing a mask,” he lamented. “There is a scarcity of masks and sanitisers in the city. And its expensive too,” he said, adding that he was the sole breadwinner for his family of four.

Cab drivers are also worried about not getting incentives if daily targets are not met. Drivers are parking cars on roadsides and waiting for their mobiles to buzz. “I usually work in and around the airport. With air traffic crashing, I have moved my base to Guindy near the Olympia Tech Park. But I have got no bookings so far,” said Riyas, who has been in the industry for a year.

Like Mr. Riyas, several drivers who have purchased cars through loans are worried about paying their monthly loan instalments if they don’t get any commuters.

Financial aid

When contacted, Ola and Uber did not comment on the monetary part, but said that they were taking measures for workers’ safety.

The spokesperson for Uber said that any driver or delivery person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 or was asked to self isolate by a public health authority would receive financial assistance for up to 14 days, while their account was on hold.

Ola Cabs, in a statement said, “Our walk-in centres across cities have been equipped with a steady supply of health advisory material, sanitisers and masks.”