Life in the day of Chennaiites - A package

Is it already that time of the year? Even as Chennaiites slipped into the lull of the quotidien, since the last Madras Day, the earth has had its annual revolution around the sun. August is upon us, and it is time to drum up excitement for the one week that this city truly celebrates itself unfettered. While historically the actual date that the East India Company’s administrator Francis Day negotiated the purchase of a strip of coast south of Pulicat, is August 22, 1639, the city’s enthusiasm has, over the years, spilled on to weeks before and after this significant date we have all agreed should stand for the birthday of the city so loved by its residents. The Hindu will bring to you this August a range of activities that will appropriately showcase the wealth of experiences this southern city has to offer.

This year, The Hindu depicts how Chennai puts life in the day of every individual who considers this city home, makes a living of this city, walks its streets, explodes in joy and adulation for the cricket franchise that takes its name, loves yellow, of people that wait in a traffic jam on narrowed roads, those who steal a quick snooze on the Metro Rail deep underground, residents who buy vegetables off the cart on the road, effortlessly dodge windingly large buses, compatriots who believe that Marina beach, sundal, and filter coffee are a religion.. the list is practically endless.