GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Life in the day of Chennaiites - A package

A compilation of the stories covered by The Hindu on the lives of Chennaiites from several walks of life

Published - August 07, 2024 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Is it already that time of the year? Even as Chennaiites slipped into the lull of the quotidien, since the last Madras Day, the earth has had its annual revolution around the sun. August is upon us, and it is time to drum up excitement for the one week that this city truly celebrates itself unfettered. While historically the actual date that the East India Company’s administrator Francis Day negotiated the purchase of a strip of coast south of Pulicat, is August 22, 1639, the city’s enthusiasm has, over the years, spilled on to weeks before and after this significant date we have all agreed should stand for the birthday of the city so loved by its residents. The Hindu will bring to you this August a range of activities that will appropriately showcase the wealth of experiences this southern city has to offer.

This year, The Hindu depicts how Chennai puts life in the day of every individual who considers this city home, makes a living of this city, walks its streets, explodes in joy and adulation for the cricket franchise that takes its name, loves yellow, of people that wait in a traffic jam on narrowed roads, those who steal a quick snooze on the Metro Rail deep underground, residents who buy vegetables off the cart on the road, effortlessly dodge windingly large buses, compatriots who believe that Marina beach, sundal, and filter coffee are a religion.. the list is practically endless.

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week

Collection - 3 stories

Yamuna Vinayagamoorthy at her stall on Siva Elango Salai in Periyar Nagar West.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a street-side tailor in Chennai
Sahana Mira S
Krishnamurthy in his autorickshaw.
MADRAS DAY
Life in the day of an autorickshaw driver
Shankari Nivethitha B
V. Ezhilarasi and her students during class.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a school teacher in Chennai
The Hindu Bureau

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.