Life in the Day of Chennai: Celebrating 385 Years of Unstoppable Spirit!

‘Chennai is a City, Madras is an Emotion’ is an expression that someone very creative coined. It made its rounds on social media and even appeared in print before fading away. But it faithfully makes its comeback each year during Madras Week/Day.

Join us as part of The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign, celebrating everything that defines this extraordinary city on its 385th birthday! From the early morning rise of fishermen to the bustling streets filled with the rhythm of Madras baashai, experience the vibrant and dynamic spirit of Chennai. Discover the traditions, relentless pace, and unwavering determination of a city that never sleeps. Whether it’s sipping on a perfect cup of filter coffee, cheering for CSK, or immersing in the rich arts and culture, Chennai offers a lifetime in just one day. Don’t miss this tribute to a city that’s always on the move, where life is lived to the fullest.