Life in the day of an undertaker

In the dim hours of the evening, V. Mohana, 36, an undertaker, tends to the pyres at the cremation and burial ground in Perumbakkam panchayat with solemn dedication. “Smoke, stench, dust, ridicule, or judgement by society — nothing bothers me,” says Ms. Mohana, who has been working at the burial ground for the last three years.

A Class XII graduate, she took up a supervisory role at a private tailoring company instead of higher education due to financial constraints. After her husband, R. Venkatesan, 51, lost motor skills in an accident, she assumed his family’s generational role as a vettiyan (undertaker) in Perumbakkam, with occasional help from him. She is unwilling to relocate as Chennai is her home, and she has “no idea how to live elsewhere.” Her income comes from performing the last rites, as she does not receive a formal salary.

“Panchayat officials inform us about homeless people who die with no kin. With two or four helpers, they are laid to rest in the burial ground. The authorities pay us roughly ₹500 for this service. Sometimes higher-level officials inspect these burials. I share the payment with the helpers,” Ms. Mohana says.

“There’s no fixed rate, people offer what they can. Work is irregular. I did not get any work in May,” she adds.

About work, Ms. Mohana says she helps stack the materials. “After the rites, I remain at the site for an hour, or sometimes over three hours, to ensure the body is completely cremated. Sometimes, I’ve stayed past midnight. I am not scared; it is my duty. I have to watch closely, especially to prevent stray dogs from snatching away any remains that might fall out. I was never offered safety gear such as gloves or a mask. So, I pick up the parts that fall off with a long stick and place it back in the pyre,” she says.

In between pauses, she says, “I deem this as a social service — both to the deceased and the grieving. I’m not doing it for the money. I believe that no matter how much one saves, nothing can be truly owned — not even the six feet of earth one is buried in. This may seem morbid, but it is the truth, because, six months later, we bury another person in the same spot.”

Ms. Mohan cleans herself before beginning her household chores and attending to her two daughters, both of whom are students in government schools.

“I cannot afford to send them to a private institution. But that doesn’t matter. They want to join the police and the health sector. They will, surely,” she says, and adds with a smile: “No matter how much stigma comes with this job, I will keep working to set an example.”

