GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A life in the day of a bus conductor in Chennai

Published - August 24, 2024 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
R. Chitra, an MTC bus conductor in Chennai / The Hindu

R. Chitra, an MTC bus conductor in Chennai / The Hindu | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

As a hot breeze blows in on yet another sunny forenoon in the city, empty seats gradually get occupied. In her late 20s, a mother struggles to hold her shopping bags in one hand and hold on to her naughty little daughter on the other as she finds a spot to sit. A bearded man, likely in his 50s, anxiously fans himself with a folded Tamil daily. An elderly woman, with a large sack full of vegetables, stands near the steps asking for a helping hand to board. A bleak male voice asks if there is a stoppage at Vani Mahal.

A sense of preparedness fills the air as they see khaki-clad R. Chitra, with her spectacles resting mid-nose, with an old, black bag hung on her left shoulder and a ticket machine on her left hand, walks in. As she issues tickets to the crowd, she blows the whistle hanging around her neck and thus starts the journey of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus route number 13, from Thiyagaraya Nagar (T. Nagar) depot.

Forty-four-year-old Chitra who is among a bunch of women conductors in the MTC’s fleet has completed over 16 years of service. Mother of a teenage son, she sets off to work from her home in Guduvanchery around 4.30 a.m. “Like the rest of the women conductors in the city, I have been posted in the daytime shift. My eight-hour shift begins at T. Nagar depot at 6 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. after about making eight to-and-fro trips,” shares Chitra.

For every trip she makes, she signs with time, at both the depots of arrival and departure to mark her attendance as well as to record the bus’ trip timings.

Watch | Why Chennai loves its buses

“My son takes pride over the fact that a government bus starts and stops at my whistle and that I am responsible for the safe journey of hundreds of passengers every day,” she tells.

Having lived all her life in the capital city, Chitra describes Chennai as dynamic and sprightly. She says, “For years, I was posted in the OMR region. The area that was once sparsely populated with independent houses here and there has now undergone incredible transformation with high-rise buildings and a swarm of IT professionals. It is the diversity of the people that makes the city animated.”

And for this city, MTC is a lifeline for the working class and the middle-class people, she points out. Rain or shine, the buses ply on the Chennai roads enabling affordable and safe commute.

Chitra’s face lights up when asked how she chose the profession. “I completed class XII and could not study further due to family’s financial status. Ever since I was in class VIII, I wanted to join government service and most importantly, wear a khaki uniform.” She had desired but failed to become a police constable, and was delighted to grab the opportunity to become a conductor when the State government recruited and trained about 60 women as MTC conductors in 2007.

The only difficulty she faced initially was the inability to eat home-cooked food during the bus trips. “MTC drivers and conductors usually eat whenever we could quickly grab a meal or a cup of tea/coffee from outside, in between trips,” she smiles.

“I derive utmost job satisfaction wearing this khaki uniform as a conductor. I am very certain that I would not have been this happy had I become a policewoman. This profession gives me the chance to meet people from various walks of life daily. The immense public patronage and respect keeps me going. That is why I seldom avail leave,” mentions Chitra as she rushes for her next trip from Broadway.

Interestingly, Chitra’s father was a retired MTC conductor while her sister too is one presently.

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week / society / public transport

Collection - 21 stories

Yamuna Vinayagamoorthy at her stall on Siva Elango Salai in Periyar Nagar West.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a street-side tailor in Chennai
Sahana Mira S
Krishnamurthy in his autorickshaw.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of an autorickshaw driver in Chennai
Shankari Nivethitha B
V. Ezhilarasi and her students during class.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a school teacher in Chennai
Meghna M.
V. Kandan
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a sanitary worker in Chennai
K. Lakshmi
Amudha, a fortune teller
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a fortune teller in Chennai
Geetha Srimathi
M. Pazhani, 60, a cobbler working on Conron Smith Road.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a cobbler in Chennai
Sunitha Sekar
Babu, a lineman with Tangedco in the Velachery East section, at work on Friday, August 9, 2024.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a lineman in Chennai
The Hindu Bureau
V. Mohana working at the Perumbakkam burial ground.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of an undertaker in Chennai
R. Aishwaryaa
R. Muthu Chinnasamy outside his room.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a security guard in Chennai
R. Sai Venkatesh
Kannan Purusothaman performing a card trick.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a magician in Chennai
Sahana Mira S
N. Anand runs a balloon shooting stall at Marina beach, in Chennai
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a balloon shooting stall proprietor at Marina beach
Zubeda Hamid
S. Subramani, 42, a person with disabilities, works as a food delivery executive in Chennai.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a food delivery executive in Chennai
Sunitha Sekar
Nishanth Ravi
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a snake rescuer in Chennai
Geetha Srimathi
Staff nurse Iruthaya Stanly is the first point of care at the T.N. Accident and Emergency Care Initiative ward.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a government hospital nurse in Chennai
Serena Josephine M.
V. Sunil Kumar
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a fitness trainer in Chennai
The Hindu Bureau
Ashok, a florist in Chennai
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a florist in Chennai
Shankari Nivethitha B
Dog catcher J. Immanuel
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a dog catcher in Chennai
Aloysius Xavier Lopez
G. Abirama Kiruthiga says she aspired to become a loco pilot in the Railway, but CMRL came as surprise to her.
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a metro rail operator in Chennai
N. Sai Charan
K.T. Senthilkumar 
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a suburban train loco pilot in Chennai
The Hindu Bureau
Bagavathi, a skill trainer for young adults with cognitive and intellectual disabilities
MADE OF CHENNAI
Life in the day of a special needs educator
Meenakshy S.
R. Chitra, an MTC bus conductor in Chennai / The Hindu
MADE OF CHENNAI
A life in the day of a bus conductor in Chennai
Lalitha Ranjani
You're in this story

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.