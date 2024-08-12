Life in the day of a security guard

For R. Muthu Chinnasamy, home is where he works and work is where his home is, quite literally.

Pointing to a barely 6 ft wide shed with a door and a lock, which he calls his “room”, the 55-year-old security guard says: “This is where I’ve been living for the past one-and-a-half years. I had a similar, but smaller, setup when I worked at the Anna Nagar branch of this firm for six years. It is not as bad as it looks.”

Mr. Muthu, who hails from Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district, has been guarding a furniture outlet’s branch on Kamarajar Salai in Thiruvanmiyur for almost two years now. Though he has a family, he prefers to live alone. He starts his day at 8.30 a.m., sweeping and cleaning the premises of the store, gets ready, slips into his blue/ash uniform, and heads to a nearby Amma Unavagam for breakfast. “The furniture shop opens at 10 a.m., and closes at 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 p.m. on weekends. I keep tabs on the vehicles that come. If they are here to visit the store, I note down their number. If not, I politely ask them to move or park elsewhere.”

Barring holidays for festivals, Mr. Muthu works every day unless “there is an important event in the city that warrants a public holiday.”

Asked if he ever gets scared of being alone at night, he denies, adding: “You get to meet people of all types at night. Some glare at you, while others come and say good things to you. You have nothing to be scared of if you are nice to people. Fortunately, I haven’t been in any danger so far. The mosquitoes, however, trouble me a lot.”

Recalling his dalliance with Chennai, which began when he was just nine-years-old, he says: “I hated school, and was scared of my teacher. Along with my brother and friends, I bunked classes regularly to catch a train to Madras to spend the day there. We used to get down in Egmore, walk to the beach, Pookadai [Broadway], Mount Road, and a lot of other places, and while away the time until evening. Around 4 p.m., we used to take the train back home.”

Mr. Muthu lost his father when he was five-years-old, and his mother hardly earned enough for three square meals a day. Though his family had a small piece of cultivable land, he knew he wouldn’t make a good farmer and took up odd jobs in the city all through his teen years and until he turned 21, when he went back to Vriddhachalam and took up farming. He married two years later, and has two children.

It was not until he married off his daughter a decade ago that he came to the city owing to financial constraints, and landed his current job. He earns around ₹14,000 a month, and sends most of it back home. He admits that he misses his family, and talks to them almost everyday. He visits them during Pongal or Deepavali.

“If you are at an all-time low in life, you can come to Chennai to get back on track. I wish to return to my hometown and take up farming again, when I am in a better position financially,” he says, signing it with hope.