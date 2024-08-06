Life in the day of a school teacher

“Chennai means a lot of things to me. The vast number of libraries that the city has is one of the many things that I admire,” says V. Ezhilarasi, a teacher at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar.

She begins her day at 4 a.m., with meditation and pranayama. “It’s just a way to set my intentions for the day with some time for myself and doing light stretches to keep myself active,” she says.

A zoology teacher, Ms. Ezhilarasi handles Classes XI and XII. “I make it to school by 8.30 a.m. It’s important to make sure my students are inculcated with confidence and are also kept abreast with current affairs. The students and I discuss a variety of issues, including the road conditions right outside the school and the role of a community. In the last five years, many of my students have entered the medical profession,” she says proudly.

Stating that every day is different, however, she makes sure to begin the next day’s work when she gets home at 6 p.m. “I make sure to do small preparations for the next day’s class before getting on with dinner. I then wind up by 10 p.m.,” she says.

With over 14 years of teaching experience, Ms. Ezhilarasi first came to Chennai from Vellore to pursue a degree in zoology. “Chennai is so busy and fast-paced. But at the same time, it has a vast amount of knowledge, history, and culture. I love visiting the temples in the city and also the beach just for a small cleanse,” she adds.

