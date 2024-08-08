Life in the day of a sanitary worker

These are the people whom Chennai cannot do without. But they remain mostly invisible, and little appreciated, for the indispensable jobs that they are involved.

V. Kandan is one of the 2,850 sanitary workers of Chennai Metrowater who work long hours to keep the city clear of sewage. A native of Madurantakam, he shifted over two decades ago to Chennai in search of a job and better prospects.

Clad in blue shirt and shorts, he starts his day as early as 7 a.m. to address complaints of blocks in sewer lines. “I almost know all the streets in the locality of my work and I am even familiar with most residents,” said Mr. Kandan who has worked as contract labourer in areas like Adyar, Mylapore and Arumbakkam.

Deftly twisting the rod into the machine hole to check sewer block, he explains various process to desilt the network, including using latest machinery according to its depth. “I wind up by 6 p.m. and work hours extends up to 7 p.m. depending on complaints. Monsoon days are more demanding. I attend up to 30 complaints in a day and often stay back in office overnight to complete work,” he said.

While machinery and ban on entry into machine holes has made his work safer, Kandan said work load has only increased over the years. “I still find a lot of garbage be it pieces of cloth, sanitary pads or plastic clogging the lines apart from silt. I attend recurring complaints because of clogged, old lines. I sometimes tell residents to raise awareness in apartment meetings,” he said.

Chennai has embraced him, helped him get a job and assisted his three children to settle down. Like many of his colleagues, Mr. Kandan has been struggling for job permanency and increase in wages for many years now. “The need for sanitary workers will remain despite mechanisation. The younger generation must get secure jobs with good pay,” he added.