Life in the day of a librarian

It is 3 p.m. on a sleepy weekday but Anna Centenary Library is busier than ever, with students and candidates preparing for competitive examinations. Some people peruse books while others have fallen asleep in the comfortable couches with a book in their hand. While the first seven floors of the library are a picture of calm, the eighth floor is abuzz with activity as Chief Librarian prepares to hold events during the weekends, looks at membership charts, and attends meetings.

“Chennai means freedom. In a small town, there are always restrictions to anything that a woman wants to do. Anyone will question what the person’s motive is and report it, but in Chennai, I have had the chance to explore so much,” says the 48-year-old who came to the city in 2002 to pursue her masters education.

Hailing from Kovilpatti, Ms. Kamatchi recalls her train journey to the city with her husband and child. “Everybody has spoken about how much Chennai offers, and every time we wanted any books or other luxuries, people used to say ‘Chennai ku po kadachidum’ (Go to Chennai, you’ll get it). With this hope, we moved to Chennai, and as the train entered the city, we saw an electric train on the next track. All the women in it were busy, some were combing their hair, some were discussing the market with their wares for the day, and others were eating their breakfast. My husband asked if I could manage. He wondered if I could keep up in Chennai, as it was very fast paced. That has been my drawing factor since,” she recalled.

Ms. Kamatchi enjoys reading and is always on the lookout to stock the library with books that readers from all over the world will like. “Anna Centenary Library is a huge library with the role of fostering the reading culture of people. The job has given me a chance to enhance people’s reading skills, which is something I really love,” she says.

Ms. Kamatchi begins her day at 6 a.m. cooking breakfast for her family and watering the plants. She begins her work at 10 a.m. and until 10 p.m. she would still be at the library organising her next day’s plans. “I have become friends with the people who wait with me at the bus stop on my journey home. They don’t even know my name but care enough to talk about their lives. Chennai has always been like that, people don’t know each other but they do notice and help each other out,” she says.

