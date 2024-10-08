Man gets life sentence for murdering wife 

A 40-year-old railway employee was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court on Allikulam campus, for strangling his wife and passing it off as a suicide.

According to the police, B. Suresh, 34, a resident of Gopalapuram Perambur, was living with his wife Kalpana, 33, and two sons. The couple had frequent quarrels over fidelity issues. For over a month, there were disputes in the family, since Kalpana suspected Suresh of having an affair as he often avoided coming home on time and did not give money for house expenses.

On September 11, 2018, the couple’s fight ended in Suresh strangulating Kalpana with a belt. Later, he lied to the neighbours that she had committed suicide, the police said. The information was passed on to Thiru Vi Ka police who, with the help of the initial report from Periyar Nagar government hospital, found the death to be unnatural. The autopsy report showed that Kalpana was strangled to death since her neck bones were broken even before she died. On interrogation, Suresh confessed to the crime.

The Thiru Vi Ka police registered a case, arrested Suresh and remanded him in judicial custody. He was charged for offences including murder and cruelty.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

