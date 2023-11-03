HamberMenu
Life Imprisonment for youth in 2017 murder case

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

November 03, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A city court has convicted a 25-year-old and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering another man over a monetary dispute in Royapettah.

The victim was identified as Anish Mohammed, a resident of Royapettah, who was attacked and murdered by Siddiq alias Abdul Siddiq with a knife on May 30, 2017. The police arrested Siddiq along with his associates.

At the conclusion of trial, an Additional Sessions Court sentenced Siddiq to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

