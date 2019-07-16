Life imprisonment for man from Assam

The XVIII Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced a man from Assam to life imprisonment for the murder of a co-worker from Bihar while working for Chennai Metro project near the government Omandurar multispecialty hospital in 2016. According to the prosecution, Rajeeb Dhathi and deceased Arunkumar Katchhap were working with a contract firm engaged in Chennai Metro work near the hospital. On December, 6, 2016, both had a quarrel over money. In a fit of anger, when asked to return the money, Rajeeb hit Arunkumar with a big stone on his head, and fled the scene.

The manager of firm spotted Arunkumar lying in a pool of blood near the subway and rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after 10 days. Chindatripet Inspector Sivaman investigated the case and arrested Rajeeb later. G.Jagadeesan, Additional Public Prosecutor said at the conclusion of trial, the XVIII Additional Sessions Judge R.Sathya convicted Rajeeb for murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing ₹10,000 fine on him.