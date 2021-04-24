Life imprisonment for Chennai man for raping young girl

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 11:48 IST

A special court exclusively for the trials of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted a man for raping a 12-year-old girl in Pulianthope in 2018.

According to police, the offender has been identified as Jalaluddin, a daily wager who was 26 years old then, and a resident of Pulianthope. He used to visit the girl’s mother frequently and raped the girl who was 12 years old then.

Based on her mother’s complaint, Jalaluddin was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He was charged under the provisions of the POCSO Act POCSO and under 376AB (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the IPC.

The special court held him guilty for the offences he was charged with and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing ₹10,000 fine on him. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹5 lakh towards loss and injury suffered by the victim and for her rehabilitation.