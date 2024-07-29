ADVERTISEMENT

Life convict on parole absconding for 12 years nabbed 

Published - July 29, 2024 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The St. Thomas Mount Police have arrested a life convict who had come out on parole and was absconding for 12 years. 

In 2007, the Fourth Fast Track Court in Poonamallee, convicted and sentenced four accused including E.Kannan, 56, to life imprisonment in a murder case. On January 26, 2012, Kannan was granted parole and as per conditions, he should stay at Thirumangalam police station jurisdiction for the period for one week during the parole period. However, after the end of his parole period he escaped and was absconding. A case was registered at Thirumangalam Police station in this regard. Special teams were formed to trace him.

He was absconding for more than 12 years. Recently, the City Police Commissioner A.Arun issued instructions to trace all the absconding accused as soon as possible. A special team under St. Thomas Mount Inspector Balan searched the city and other districts to trace the absconding convict Kannan. After a long search, the team arrested Kannan near Velankanni Shrine in Nagapattinam district. He was brought to the city and lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US