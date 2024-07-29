Life convict on parole absconding for 12 years nabbed 

The St. Thomas Mount Police have arrested a life convict who had come out on parole and was absconding for 12 years.

In 2007, the Fourth Fast Track Court in Poonamallee, convicted and sentenced four accused including E.Kannan, 56, to life imprisonment in a murder case. On January 26, 2012, Kannan was granted parole and as per conditions, he should stay at Thirumangalam police station jurisdiction for the period for one week during the parole period. However, after the end of his parole period he escaped and was absconding. A case was registered at Thirumangalam Police station in this regard. Special teams were formed to trace him.

He was absconding for more than 12 years. Recently, the City Police Commissioner A.Arun issued instructions to trace all the absconding accused as soon as possible. A special team under St. Thomas Mount Inspector Balan searched the city and other districts to trace the absconding convict Kannan. After a long search, the team arrested Kannan near Velankanni Shrine in Nagapattinam district. He was brought to the city and lodged in prison.

