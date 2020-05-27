Life convict in Ayanavaram sexual assault case ends life at Puzhal prison

CHENNAI

27 May 2020 16:38 IST

Prison staff found the body of the 42-year-old in a bathroom on Wednesday afternoon

A life convict in the Ayanavaram sexual assault case ended his life at the Central Prison, Puzhal, on Wednesday, said prison sources.

The prisoner has been identified as N. Palani, 42, who was lodged in the AB-1 Block of the Central Prison where convicted prisoners are lodged to serve their prison terms. At 12.45 p.m, he came out from his cell and went into a bathroom attached outside the cell. He ended his life in the bathroom and the prison staff found him dead inside.

Advertising

Advertising

Police personnel in Puzhal were informed and the body was taken for a post-mortem examination . He had been depressed for some time, said a source.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and are investigated the case.

In July 2018, personnel from the All-Women Police Station, Ayanavaram, arrested 17 persons — all of them service staff at an apartment complex where the victim lived with her family. They were accused of committing aggravated sexual assault and aggravated penetrative assault on several occasions, from January 15 to July 14, 2018, and convicted for it.

A special court had convicted 15 of the 17 offenders. Among the 15, the court had sentenced four of them — Ravikumar, 58, a lift operator; Suresh, 34, plumber; Abishek, 25; and Palani, 42, a security staff -- to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of their natural life, or until death.

Those in distress of who have suicidal tendencies can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.