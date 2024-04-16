GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Life-changing surgery allows 30-year-old Bahrain athlete to get back on track

April 16, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) successfully treated a rare skull base tumor in a 30-year-old athlete from Bahrain. The team of doctors led by Joy Varghese, senior consultant – neurosurgeon & neuro-interventional surgeon, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, carried out the complex surgery which spanned over 26 hours.

The young woman, an executive at a prominent company and an athlete, was presented with alarming symptoms, including two episodes of blackout within a month, loss of sensation around the right ear, and weakness in her right shoulder, particularly noticeable during her athletic pursuits as a triathlete.

Upon thorough radiological imaging, medical experts identified a tumor of moderate size located perilously close to the brainstem, in the right jugular fossa along the skull base. The tumor posed significant challenges due to its location, compressing major blood vessels and impinging on crucial nerves responsible for various functions including swallowing, speaking, and shoulder movement.

Dr. Joy Varshese said, “ Our primary objective was to remove the tumor while preserving the vital jugular vein intact. This required meticulous dissection and careful management of the surrounding nerves and blood vessels.”

