Licensing process will help curb man-animal conflicts in Chennai: Mayor

Licensing animals will help curb man-animal conflicts in Chennai, said Mayor R. Priya in reference to a recent incident where a 35-year-old woman was dragged down by a buffalo in Tiruvottiyur. Three incidents of cattle attacks have been recorded this year within the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits.

While speaking at an event on Wednesday, she said, “Even after imposing fines, owners let loose their cattle on the roads. Cattle pounds for each region [North, Central, South] will be assigned. The Corporation is planning to withhold the cattle in these pounds if the offence of letting the animals astray is noted to have been committed for the third time. Only 300 families are involved in cattle rearing within the Chennai Corporation limits. An owner must have a 36-square-foot area for each cow. Owners must obtain a licence for their cattle within three months from the Corporation and licensing will stabilise this issue.”

The Mayor visited a six-year-old boy who was injured after a dog attacked him in Nochikuppam, Mylapore, on Tuesday and said the stray dog census would be undertaken in two months. Ms. Priya ordered officials to intensify the drive to sterilise dogs and administer anti-rabies vaccine in all wards of the city. On pet dogs, she told reporters, “The issue of pet dogs biting outsiders has been a recent development and had not happened before. Online registration for pet dogs is available with the Chennai Corporation and costs only ₹50. So far, over 5,000 pets have been registered, which is a record high for the civic body. Those who are yet to register their pets must apply and complete the process. This will support the GCC in stabilising the issue.”

Cattle licence

During the Budget presentation for the financial year 2024-25 of the Greater Chennai Corporation on February 21, the Mayor had announced that the Corporation was planning to bring in a new system for the registration of cow sheds across the city.

According to a senior official in the Public Health Department of the GCC, the modus operandi for the process is yet to be finalised as discussions on this with stakeholders could not be held owing to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that was in force for the Lok Sabha election. A cow shelter will come up in the Southern region of the Corporation.

This year, a total of 1,117 cattle were impounded and a fine of ₹43.05 lakh has so far been imposed. According to the Corporation’s resolution passed in September 2023, a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed the first time a cow is caught and ₹10,000 if the same cow is caught for the second time.

The Greater Chennai Corporation released a statement warning owners of strict action if they let their cattle stray on the streets.

Sources in the Council mentioned that the issue of cattle menace will be discussed at the Standing Committee (Public Health) meeting to be held on June 20 at the Ripon Buildings. “Complaints regarding catchers not being deployed regularly and only when an issue arises, the status of the licensing of cattle, the additional shelter in South Chennai and other measures to be taken to curb incidents in future will be addressed,” a committee member stated.

