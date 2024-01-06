ADVERTISEMENT

Licensees who had conformed to quality standards honoured at 77th BIS foundation day celebrations in Chennai on Friday

January 06, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

S. D. Dayanand, Senior Director and Head, BIS Madurai distributed prizes to the students at the 77th foundation day celebration of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A total of 64 licensees who had conformed to the quality standards and performed well during factory and market surveillance over the past three years were honoured at an event organised in the city to commemorate 77th foundation day of Bureau of Indian Standards on Friday.

Vikram Kapur, Additional Chief Secretary and Director General-Anna Administrative Staff College, elaborated on the importance of quality and recalled instances from the tea industry during his stint.

Lauding BIS for its sensitisation programmes for government departments, schools and gram panchayats, he said, BIS should have presence at district level too. Besides awarding all India first licences to three manufacturers, 43 students who won in national and regional quiz competitions were also given prizes.

USP Yadhav, Deputy Director General (Southern Region), BIS said nearly 22,000 standards have been formulated to improve quality. G.Bhavani, Head, BIS-Chennai, also spoke, said a press release.

