ADVERTISEMENT

LIC agent arrested for cheating customer of ₹2.54 crore 

July 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The agent asked the customer to deposit the premium and loan instalment in his bank account during the COVID-19 pandemic and issued forged receipts after using the money for his personal expenses

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested an agent of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), who allegedly swindled ₹2.54 crore from the premium of a customer.

The suspect has been identified as T. Ravindran, 50, of AGS Colony, Velachery. His customer S. Manoharan of Sambasivam Street in T. Nagar had been paying the premium for an insurance policy through Ravindran since 2013.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Ravindran told him to pay the premium and interest on a loan raised on the policy to his personal bank account. Instead of transferring the money to LIC, Ravindran used the money for personal expenses and gave forged receipts for ₹2.54 crore to Mr. Manoharan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint from Mr. Manoharan, the Entrustment Document Fraud Wing-I of CCB arrested Ravindran and remanded him in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US