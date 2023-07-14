LIC agent arrested for cheating customer of ₹2.54 crore 

July 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested an agent of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), who allegedly swindled ₹2.54 crore from the premium of a customer.

The suspect has been identified as T. Ravindran, 50, of AGS Colony, Velachery. His customer S. Manoharan of Sambasivam Street in T. Nagar had been paying the premium for an insurance policy through Ravindran since 2013.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Ravindran told him to pay the premium and interest on a loan raised on the policy to his personal bank account. Instead of transferring the money to LIC, Ravindran used the money for personal expenses and gave forged receipts for ₹2.54 crore to Mr. Manoharan.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Manoharan, the Entrustment Document Fraud Wing-I of CCB arrested Ravindran and remanded him in judicial custody.

