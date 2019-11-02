Libraries coming up at TNSCB tenements

From Sidney Sheldon to Tamil novelist Kalki, residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements can choose from hundreds of books to quench their thirst for knowledge. Over the last two days, the Directorate of Public Libraries has set up libraries in the tenements.

As of now, libraries have been set up in Perumbakkam, Navalur and Gudapakkam, and will be extended to other tenements in the coming days. “The State government had instructed us to start libraries at all TNSCB tenements across the State. We will be opening one at the All India Radio tenements in north Chennai too. We are awaiting orders,” said L. Thilaka, district library officer, Tiruvallur.

The TNSCB has provided an entire house in each resettlement area for setting up libraries. “As of now, each library has 500 books, and we will be increasing it based on demand. We are trying to find out the type of books the residents want,” she added.

Librarians have also been given the task to increase membership. “A one-time payment of ₹20 has to be paid and the annual renewal fee is ₹5. Some women have started visiting the facility. We are creating awareness about the libraries,” said C. Janarthanan, incharge of the library in Gudapakkam.

As on date, the library functions between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. “We will extend timings as membership increases, and add more books. Computers will also be available,” added Ms. Thilaka.

For many women, the libraries have come as a blessing. “ I lived in Thousand Lights till 2017, and would visit the Connemara Library. After I moved to Perumbakkam, getting a book has been difficult,” said K. Sujatha, a resident of Perumbakkam.

However, several women felt the TNSCB should have libraries in blocks that are easy to access. “Sometimes, accessing the libraries gets difficult due to poor lighting,” added another woman resident.