Libraries can save nation from onslaught of fascism: Chandru

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Chandru

ADVERTISEMENT

Development of libraries and the rise in enlightenment among the young minds alone can save the nation from the onslaught of fascism, said K. Chandru, former judge of the Madras High Court. 

Speaking at the inauguration of Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Memorial Library at Madras Kerala Samaj on Friday, he said the technology for promoting reading habits had increased but the depth was not there.

“Nobody ever reads, nobody ever thinks. The problem today is there is no general reading. Knowledge can be derived from any book. The habit of reading books should be inculcated among students,” he said. “Whatever skill we acquire, it should be used for the common people,” Mr. Chandru said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kerala Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member M.A. Baby recalled the contribution by Krishna Iyer to jurisprudence and his knowledge acquired by regular visits to the library. CPI(M) Tamil Nadu Secretary K. Balakrishnan, Madras Kerala Samaj Chairman Gokulam Gopalan and its president M. Sivadasan Pillai were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
library and museum

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app