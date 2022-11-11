Libraries can save nation from onslaught of fascism: Chandru

Development of libraries and the rise in enlightenment among the young minds alone can save the nation from the onslaught of fascism, said K. Chandru, former judge of the Madras High Court.

Speaking at the inauguration of Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Memorial Library at Madras Kerala Samaj on Friday, he said the technology for promoting reading habits had increased but the depth was not there.

“Nobody ever reads, nobody ever thinks. The problem today is there is no general reading. Knowledge can be derived from any book. The habit of reading books should be inculcated among students,” he said. “Whatever skill we acquire, it should be used for the common people,” Mr. Chandru said.

Former Kerala Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member M.A. Baby recalled the contribution by Krishna Iyer to jurisprudence and his knowledge acquired by regular visits to the library. CPI(M) Tamil Nadu Secretary K. Balakrishnan, Madras Kerala Samaj Chairman Gokulam Gopalan and its president M. Sivadasan Pillai were present.