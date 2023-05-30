Levying of vacant land tax on agricultural land in city’s added areas draws flak

May 30, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

A section of councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday demanded the Corporation Revenue Department to stop collecting vacant land tax from farmers in added areas of the city. A councillor of a ward in Manali zone said many farmers had been asked to pay vacant land tax for agricultural land.

N. Mahendran Narayanasami, a farmer in Kadapakkam in ward 16 of Manali zone, told The Hindu that many farmers were still practising agriculture in the added areas of the city. “We will oppose the drive to increase tax collection by the GCC. We oppose the property tax hike and the drive by certain Revenue Department officials of the civic body to increase vacant land tax collection in order to improve its revenue,” he said.

Many residents who are still practising agriculture in some of the added areas of the city, including Manali and Maduravoyal, said the officials were identifying agricultural land near their houses and imposing vacant land tax.

GCC Revenue Department officials said they were not imposing vacant land tax on agricultural land. “However, the GCC will collect vacant land tax if the farmer has constructed a house or a building on the agricultural land, has not subdivided the property and if the vacant land constitutes over two-thirds of the total area of the land,” an official said.

Following the recommendation of the World Bank, the GCC has started a drive to increase the collection of property tax, vacant land tax, entertainment tax, trade licence fee and professional tax. Private agencies have been hired to measure and reassess 2.6 lakh properties in the city to increase tax collection.

The civic body has already increased its property tax collection to ₹1,500 crore. The drive to increase tax collection is expected to generate more than ₹2,000 crore in revenue every year. The 15 zones of the GCC, covering 426 sq.km, has more than 13 lakh properties and many parcels of agricultural land.

